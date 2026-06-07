Watch: Seo In Guk Falls For A Jaded Park Ji Hyun In 'See You At Work Tomorrow!' Teaser

tvN has released a new teaser for its upcoming drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!”

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

The new teaser begins with the burned-out Cha Ji Yoon, who is tired of her job and cynical about romance, offering a jaded take on dating. “At first, your heart races,” she says in voice-over. Compares dating to going to work in the morning, Cha Ji Yoon wearily remarks, “It’s all the same anyway,”

Meanwhile, the notoriously cold and unapproachable Kang Si Woo explains the strict personal code of conduct that has earned him the nickname the “3 NOs Man”: NO smiling, NO getting close to other people, and NO apologizing easily. Next, he scolds Cha Ji Yoon by asking her in a disapproving tone, “Have you always carried out your work in this manner?”

Determined to leave work on the dot, Cha Ji Yoon declares, “Even if the sky falls apart… I’ll take my leave first.” As Cha Ji Yoon keeps catching Kang Si Woo’s eye, someone points out, “You have a weakness for women who are good at their job.”

Later, Cha Ji Yoon observes, “[Kang Si Woo] is like a totally different person when you see him outside of work.” Having already fallen head over heels for Cha Ji Yoon, Kang Si Woo confesses, “It was the first time I’d ever thought, ‘I don’t want to let this person get away.’”

Check out the full teaser below!

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” will premiere on June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Seo In Guk’s drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

Watch Now