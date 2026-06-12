6 K-Pop Idols That Are Rocking This Summer’s Hottest (And Coolest) Color

There’s nothing like a day at the beach or relaxing by the pool during a scorching summer. Refreshing shades of blue, teal, and aquamarine are reminiscent of those days, so they’re the perfect pick for a summer fit! These six idols are rocking with a pop of color or going all-out with their blues this season.

LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura

There’s something about the shine of satin that’s reminiscent of a shimmering sea, so this outfit from LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura feels extra summery! Layering patterns and fabrics is a great way to boost any outfit. Sakura brings it to the next level by choosing super casual accessories to pair with her statement top!

IVE’s Rei

Fan of Y2K fashion? IVE’s Rei is the fashion queen to follow! Layered tank tops is a staple of Y2K style, and the pop of teal is on point. The halter neck makes the teal even more obvious, and it adds more interest to the neckline without the need for accessories. Rei’s creative sense of style is unmatched!

Something blue that you almost certainly have in your closet already? Denim! i-dle’s Minnie went all-out blue with her matching denim fit, creating a look that’s put-together without appearing totally overdone. The addition of a blue purse is the cherry on top—cool, chic, and summery all in one outfit!

aespa’s Karina goes for a slightly more adventurous look with this fit, cute and quirky in every way possible! The structured blue top immediately catches your eye, and the mix of patterns between her skirt and stockings keeps it interesting. A set of chunky rings, a studded belt, and acrylic earrings—it’s a maximalist’s dream!

TXT’s Taehyun

If you’re all about looking laid-back and really just want to wear what’s comfortable, TXT’s Taehyun has the perfect outfit inspo! Layering a long-sleeved shirt with a short-sleeved one is a pretty obvious choice, but the striking choice of color is eye-catching. Plus, the matching blue layers are right on-trend this summer!

This pastel shade of aquamarine is super flattering on NMIXX’s Haewon, and the checkered pattern screams summer! A satin dress like this is a great choice for an all-in-one statement outfit, but a short-sleeved top underneath adds a little something extra to the silhouette. She just looks too cute!