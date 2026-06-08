Choi Dae Hoon And Yoon Kyung Ho Are On Edge Moments Before Their Meeting In New Drama “Agent Kim Reactivated”

“Agent Kim Reactivated” has unveiled new stills featuring Choi Dae Hoon and Yoon Kyung Ho!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

In the series, Choi Dae Hoon plays Sung Han Soo, a former secret agent who now teaches children at a taekwondo academy. Once a taekwondo gold medalist with exceptional talent, Sung Han Soo was known as an extraordinary figure who stood apart from everyone else.

Yoon Kyung Ho portrays Park Jin Chul, another former secret agent who is now a devoted father. He is proud of his role as father to his daughter Da Bin. In the past, however, Park Jin Chul was known as the “God of the Battlefield,” who even the state could not control.

Together, the two characters are expected to bring heightened excitement to the story through intense action sequences and strong on-screen chemistry as they join Manager Kim in his quest for revenge.

The newly released stills below highlight Choi Dae Hoon and Yoon Kyung Ho in the moments leading up to a secret meeting, showcasing their sharp action skills.

Sung Han Soo is seen moments before attempting to knock on a locked container door with a flying kick, while inside the container, Park Jin Chul closely monitors the situation outside through a headset, maintaining a serious facial expression.

The scene raises curiosity about what brings the two men together, leaving questions about whether Sung Han Soo’s legendary 1,440-degree kick will be revealed as well as the outcome of Park Jin Chul’s carefully planned operation.

“Agent Kim Reactivated” premieres on June 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Yoon Kyung Ho in his currently airing drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”:

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Also watch Choi Dae Hoon in “The Good Detective 2” on Viki:

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