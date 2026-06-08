Watch: Lee Jun Hyuk Is On A Mission To Save Students Possessed By Evil Spirits In New Occult Drama 'Excitatio' Teaser

SBS’s upcoming drama “Excitatio” has unveiled its first teaser!

Set in the brutal world of Korea’s fiercely competitive college entrance exam system—a pressure-cooker fueled by jealousy and ambition—“Excitatio” tells the story of students who become obsessed with improving their grades and are lured by a mysterious stimulant that awakens strange supernatural abilities. As their classmates begin to die one by one, an exorcist priest risks everything, including his own soul, to save them.

The newly released teaser delivers intense suspense, capturing Lee Jun Hyuk’s transformation into the exorcist priest Antonio and the bizarre incidents unfolding at Seongnyeong High School.

Accompanied by Antonio’s voice saying, “The exorcism ritual begins with watching the possessed,” the footage reveals students possessed by evil spirits. In particular, the blood-stained hallways, students appearing as if they are being controlled by someone, and the slowly emerging traces of evil spirits create an eerie atmosphere.

With the line, “I will drive you out of that child’s body,” the teaser heralds an all-out war against the massive evil spirit that has consumed the students, heightening anticipation.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Excitatio” is scheduled to air in 2027. Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, check out Lee Jun Hyuk in “Love Scout”:

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