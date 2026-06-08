Park Byung Eun Is Former Detective Who Becomes Involved In Namkoong Min’s Case In “The Husband”

Park Byung Eun Is Former Detective Who Becomes Involved In Namkoong Min’s Case In “The Husband”

Drama Preview
Jun 08, 2026
by R Suhaila

Park Byung Eun will be making a special appearance in the upcoming drama “The Husband”!

“The Husband” is a romance thriller that follows Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min), a man who becomes entangled in a desperate fight against a ruthless criminal in order to rescue his wife, who is kidnapped just before their divorce.

Park Byung Eun plays Lee Soo Hyung, a former violent crimes detective who now runs a private investigation agency. He becomes involved with Kang Tae Joo and has a hidden twist in his story.

Park Byung Eun said, “When I first received the special appearance offer, the concern of ‘Can I properly express the emotions and circumstances of the character Lee Soo Hyung?’ left me agonizing over it.”

He added, “However, as I kept reading, I became drawn into the strong script and felt I should sincerely do my best with Lee Soo Hyung. That is why I decided to take the role.”

He continued, “Because Soo Hyung is a character who moves between the past and the present, different makeup was used to express his appearance in those two periods. That external expression helped me a great deal in capturing Soo Hyung’s emotions.”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming weekend miniseries “The Husband” is scheduled to premiere on July 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Byung Eun’s special appearance in “Mad Concrete Dreams” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)

Park Byung Eun
The Husband

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read