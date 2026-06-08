Park Byung Eun Is Former Detective Who Becomes Involved In Namkoong Min’s Case In “The Husband”

Park Byung Eun will be making a special appearance in the upcoming drama “The Husband”!

“The Husband” is a romance thriller that follows Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min), a man who becomes entangled in a desperate fight against a ruthless criminal in order to rescue his wife, who is kidnapped just before their divorce.

Park Byung Eun plays Lee Soo Hyung, a former violent crimes detective who now runs a private investigation agency. He becomes involved with Kang Tae Joo and has a hidden twist in his story.

Park Byung Eun said, “When I first received the special appearance offer, the concern of ‘Can I properly express the emotions and circumstances of the character Lee Soo Hyung?’ left me agonizing over it.”

He added, “However, as I kept reading, I became drawn into the strong script and felt I should sincerely do my best with Lee Soo Hyung. That is why I decided to take the role.”

He continued, “Because Soo Hyung is a character who moves between the past and the present, different makeup was used to express his appearance in those two periods. That external expression helped me a great deal in capturing Soo Hyung’s emotions.”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming weekend miniseries “The Husband” is scheduled to premiere on July 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Byung Eun’s special appearance in “Mad Concrete Dreams” below:

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