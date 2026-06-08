“Doctor On The Edge” Hints At The Start Of A Love Triangle Between Lee Jae Wook, Shin Ye Eun, And Hong Min Ki

ENA’s Monday-Tuesday drama “Doctor on the Edge” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Doctor on the Edge” tells the love story of public health doctor Do Ji Eui (Lee Jae Wook), who is assigned to the notorious island Pyeondong, and nurse Yook Ha Ri (Shin Ye Eun), who is hiding a secret. After crossing paths on a remote island, they embark on a heartwarming journey of saving lives and learning about love as they get to know the island’s residents.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Do Ji Eui and Yook Ha Ri, who had initially kept their distance and maintained clear boundaries, grew much closer while treating patients together. Most notably, Yook Ha Ri made viewers’ hearts flutter when she said to Do Ji Eui, “What’s your secret, Doctor? I’m not trying to cross a line—I just want to help you because you’re hurting.”

The newly released stills capture the subtle tension between Do Ji Eui, Yook Ha Ri, and Hyun Chi Yeon (Hong Min Ki), sparking curiosity. Do Ji Eui is seen pacing around late at night carrying a delivery box. Seemingly searching for an excuse to contact Yook Ha Ri, he absentmindedly fidgets with the package, revealing his complicated emotions.

What has captured all of Do Ji Eui’s attention is Yook Ha Ri and Hyun Chi Yeon going on a home visit together. The contrast between Hyun Chi Yeon’s gaze, which never leaves Yook Ha Ri, and Yook Ha Ri’s flustered facial expression is particularly intriguing. Attention is focused on how Hyun Chi Yeon will affect the budding relationship between Do Ji Eui and Yook Ha Ri.

The stills also capture Do Ji Eui’s ongoing struggles adapting to life on the island. He once again clashes with Lee Jang Soo (Kim Ki Chun). Lee Jang Soo looks visibly bewildered as he watches Do Ji Eui, who is drenched in sweat and trying to catch his breath. Curiosity is growing over what has happened this time between the two men, who seem to bicker whenever they meet.

The production team shared, “In the upcoming third episode, viewers will see Do Ji Eui lose his composure and struggle with confusion as life on Pyeondong becomes even more challenging. An incident that will serve as a turning point in the relationship between Do Ji Eui and the people of Pyeondong will unfold. We also hope viewers look forward to Yook Ha Ri’s role at the center of it all.”

The next episode of “Doctor on the Edge” airs on June 8 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jae Wook in “Last Summer” on Viki:

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And watch Shin Ye Eun in “A Hundred Memories” below:

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