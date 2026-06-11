Watch For Free In Southeast Asia: Philippine Variety Show “Kumusta” With Ji Chang Wook Available On Viki

A special Filipino-Korean cross-cultural variety show has arrived!

In “Kumusta,” Filipino stars Jodi Sta. Maria, Francine Diaz, Janella Salvador, and Arci Muñoz along with Korean star Ji Chang Wook team up to open a Filipino pop-up restaurant in Gangnam. They are led by Filipino chef JP Anglo, who curates a selection of what he believes are “blockbuster” dishes that could appeal to Korean taste buds, like inasal, kare-kare, bagoong, lechon, pork sisig, gising-gising, all while keeping the Korean custom of serving banchan (side dishes).

Korean actors including Seo In Guk, Kim Myung Soo, and Kim Min Seok also make special appearances as guest servers in the program.

“Kumusta” is now available to watch for free on Viki in Southeast Asia.

Begin watching here!

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