Hwang Jung Min And Zo In Sung’s New Film “HOPE” Confirms Premiere Date

The upcoming film “HOPE” has confirmed its premiere date.

“HOPE” follows Bum Seok (Hwang Jung Min), the chief of a police substation in Hopo Port, a village located near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). After local youths report a tiger sighting, Bum Seok and the entire village, including a young hunter named Sung Ki (Zo In Sung), are thrown into a state of emergency as they find themselves facing an unimaginable reality. The film is helmed by director Na Hong Jin, who received rave reviews for masterpieces including “The Chaser,” “The Yellow Sea,” and “The Wailing.”

Previously invited to the main competition section of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, “HOPE” achieved the milestone of being pre-sold to over 200 countries and regions worldwide. At the time of its screening at the Cannes Film Festival, it was praised for its unpredictable rhythm and pacing from beginning to end.

“HOPE” is set to hit theaters on July 15.

In the meantime, watch Hwang Jung Min in “I, the Executioner”:

Watch Now

Also check out Zo In Sung in “Escape from Mogadishu”:

Watch Now

Source (1)