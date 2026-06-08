Kim Min Ha Faces The Challenges Of An Unfamiliar World As North Korean Defector In “Hana Korea”

The upcoming film “Hana Korea” has unveiled new stills of Kim Min Ha in character!

Inspired by a true life story, “Hana Korea” follows the journey of Hye Seon (Kim Min Ha), a North Korean defector who strives to keep moving forward despite facing an unfamiliar life.

The film is written and directed by Danish filmmaker Frederik Sølberg, offering a unique perspective on the life and growth of a North Korean defector through the eyes of a Danish director.

Kim Min Ha takes on the role of Hye Seon, portraying with nuanced emotional depth the harsh realities and enduring hope of a woman striving to build a place for herself in an unfamiliar society.

Through her performance, Kim Min Ha vividly captures Hye Seon’s complex emotions—at times fragile and on the verge of breaking, and at others stronger than anyone around her.

The newly released stills show Hye Seon sitting alone on an airplane, appearing lost in thought. The image hints at the tension and anxiety she feels as she stands at the beginning of a new chapter in her life, as well as the wounds she struggles to reveal.

Another still captures Hye Seon sitting on a sandy beach and gazing into the distance. The image reflects her quiet perseverance as she bears the weight of life’s hardships. It conveys the story of a woman who, despite facing loneliness, emotional scars, and the barriers of reality in an unfamiliar environment, gradually finds the courage to keep living and move forward.

“Hana Korea” is set to premiere on July 8.

In the meantime, watch Kim Min Ha in “Way Back Love” with subtitles on Viki:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)