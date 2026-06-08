Kang Min Ah Is A Top Actress And Former Girl Group Member Who Struggles With Empathy In “Love In Sync”

The upcoming drama “Love in Sync” has unveiled the first stills of Kang Min Ah in character!

“Love in Sync” is a romantic comedy that follows a woman who refuses empathy and a man who carries too much of it. When they begin to share one another’s emotions through a surreal phenomenon, the two gradually come to understand one another and grow together.

Kang Min Ah stars as Yoo Ji An, an actress and former member of the popular girl group I WANT. Although she lives a glamorous life as a celebrity, Yoo Ji An struggles to form close relationships due to having grown up under strict supervision from a young age.

In the newly released stills, Yoo Ji An captivates with her dazzling visuals and charming presence. Along with her bright and innocent smile, she showcases a wide range of appeal that effortlessly shifts between cute and mature.

While Yoo Ji An appears cold and aloof on the outside, she harbors warmth within. Another key point to watch will be Yoo Ji An’s personal growth as she becomes intertwined with Cha Eun Hwan (Kim Myung Soo), and gradually begins to change.

“Love in Sync” will premiere on July 4 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kang Min Ah in “Miracle” on Viki below:

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