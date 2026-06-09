Melon Music Awards 2026 Announces Dates And Details

Melon Music Awards (MMA) is gearing up for its annual ceremony!

On June 9, Melon announced that Melon Music Awards 2026 will be held November 14 and 15 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

This marks the first time the MMA will be held over two days, with organizers saying the expanded format is intended to create the largest K-pop festival yet and allow more artists and fans to experience the event together.

The key theme of this year’s awards ceremony is “Connect,” with the main slogan set as “K-POP CONNECT: The New Pulse.”

The slogan reflects the idea that fans around the world can become one through K-pop, transcending time and space, and that the MMA aims to serve as the starting point for a new musical movement for artists and global fandoms.

The organizers commented, “We will expand MMA 2026 to better reflect the voices of K-pop fans around the world through a wider variety of stages. We will make it a festival venue for artists and fans to share their passion and enjoy together.”

In addition, the newly launched integrated China-Japan-Korea Global-K Chart, which tracks streaming activity and fandom engagement across Melon, Tencent Music, and LINE MUSIC, will be incorporated into select award categories, with further details to be announced at a later date.

Stay tuned for further updates on the ceremony!

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