Ji Sung’s Upcoming Drama “The Apartment Job” Announces Premiere Date With Main Poster

JTBC’s upcoming drama “The Apartment Job” has unveiled its main poster!

“The Apartment Job” follows former gangster Hae Kang as he runs for apartment association president to get his hands on the building’s hidden money and teams up with residents to expose corruption.

Ji Sung plays Park Hae Kang, a former leader of the Oasis gang who finds himself in a situation where he must raise a large sum of money to save Yong Man, a father-like figure to him. To do so, he enters the election for president of the apartment association while also seeking to uncover corruption surrounding apartment reserve funds.

The poster captures the commanding presence of Ji Sung as Park Hae Kang. Hae Kang sits amid scattered maintenance fee statements and bundles of cash on the floor, gripping a stack of money while delivering an intense gaze. The phrase, “Maintenance fees of 10 billion won (approximately $6,664,670)! I’m here to sweep it all up,” foreshadows Hae Kang’s relentless actions in the story.

Ji Sung is expected to deliver another career-defining character by showcasing both the charisma of a former crime boss and his human side.

“The Apartment Job” is set to premiere on July 11 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” below:

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