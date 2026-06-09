Cho Jung Seok, Park Hae Soo, And Claudia Kim Confirmed For New Drama

Cho Jung Seok, Park Hae Soo, and Claudia Kim have been confirmed to star in a new comedic crime thriller drama!

On June 9, Netflix announced the production and cast lineup of their upcoming drama “Paper Man” (working title).

“Paper Man” tells the story of Cha Myung Jo, a man who works at a company that makes imitation character stickers. Though he is technically the head of his household, at home he is constantly overshadowed by his highly competent judge wife. The plot unfolds as he accidentally creates a counterfeit bill so flawless it cannot be distinguished from the real thing, leading him to step into an unexpected world.

Cho Jung Seok is set to portray the transformation of Cha Myung Jo, from a breadwinner beaten down by the world to a man who awakens to dangerous desires.

Park Hae Soo will play Oh Seung Eop, the First Deputy Director of the Anti-Counterfeiting Division at the Korea Mint, who stands in Cha Myung Jo’s way.

Claudia Kim will take on the role of Ko Hye Seok, Cha Myung Jo’s successful wife and elite judge.

Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Cho Jung Seok in “My Daughter is a Zombie”:

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Also check out Park Hae Soo in his recent drama “The Scarecrow”:

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