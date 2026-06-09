Watch: Netflix's Dating Show “Better Late Than Single 2” Announces Premiere Date With New Teaser

Netflix’s dating show “Better Late Than Single 2” has unveiled its first teaser!

“Better Late Than Single 2” is a makeover-style dating reality program about romantically inexperienced singles with zero experience but maximum expectations as they take on their first attempt at love. Returning as panels are Seo In Guk, Kang Han Na, Car, the Garden, and Lee Eun Ji.

The newly released teaser highlights the panels’ sharp reactions, signaling the return of the same endearingly awkward singles.

From a “melt-your-eardrum” boyfriend type who left Lee Eun Ji stunned, to a “fickle ideal-type” whose preferences change every day, to a “visual-obsessed type” who focuses solely on appearance, the lineup of romantically inexperienced participants adds to the curiosity. In addition, the panels’ blunt reaction, “Do whatever you want,” followed by the confident remark, “Let’s go on a reward vacation,” further raises expectations for the participants’ performance.

The teaser also hints at the arrival of game changers of a different kind. With the panels unanimously saying, “This season’s game changers are built different,” it remains to be seen what kind of impact the new participants will have, as well as how the singles’ first steps into dating will deliver both excitement and relatability.

Watch the full video below!

“Better Late Than Single 2” is set to premiere on July 7.

Check out another dating show “Heart Signal 5” here:

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