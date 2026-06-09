So Ji Sub Is Caught Between Bickering Choi Dae Hoon And Yoon Kyung Ho In “Agent Kim Reactivated”

“Agent Kim Reactivated” has teased the chemistry between So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, and Yoon Kyung Ho!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

So Ji Sub plays Manager Kim, an employee at a small savings bank. He appears to be an ordinary office worker, but there is a twist: he is a former undercover operative who worked between North and South Korea and even took part in numerous special missions.

Choi Dae Hoon plays Sung Han Soo, the director of a taekwondo academy. Sung Han Soo is a former gold medalist and a former secret agent.

Yoon Kyung Ho plays Park Jin Chul, a former secret agent once known as the “God of the Battlefield,” who now lives as a devoted father to his daughter.

The newly released still captures the three characters running into one another at a barbecue restaurant, where they display unexpected chemistry. Viewers can anticipate the comedic tension and bromance between Sung Han Soo and Park Jin Chul, as they bicker with Manager Kim caught between them.

The production team said, “So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, and Yoon Kyung Ho demonstrated strong chemistry from their very first scenes together. Please tune in to the broadcast to see the highly anticipated scene featuring the three actors working in sync.”

“Agent Kim Reactivated” premieres on June 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

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Also watch Yoon Kyung Ho in his currently airing drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”:

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