Ong Seong Wu Is A Hotel CEO Who Hides Dark Ambitions Behind Gentle Facade In “Spooky In Love”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Spooky in Love” has unveiled the first glimpse of Ong Seong Wu in character!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” “Spooky in Love” is an occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between Cheon Yeo Ri (Park Eun Bin), a hotel heiress who can see ghosts, and Ma Gang Wook (Yang Se Jong), a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

Ong Seong Wu plays Kang Min Hwan, the CEO of CL Raymond Hotel who pursues his dark ambitions hidden behind a gentlemanly face. With a sharp mind and attractive looks, he is the heir to CL—a hotel and resort group—and serves as the CEO running its subsidiary CL Raymond Hotel.

As a capable figure known for a polite and rational personality and efficient execution of work, he earns deep trust from those around him, including his close friend Cheon Yeo Ri (Park Eun Bin).

The production team explained, “Kang Min Hwan uses the trust of those who follow him whenever he needs it. When he sets a goal driven by his desire and feeling of emptiness to be loved and recognized by his parents and his company, he will stop at nothing to achieve it. He is a meticulous strategist who wears a gentle face as a mask, targets his opponent’s weaknesses, and ultimately achieves what he wants.”

Kang Min Hwan’s unexpected darker side will be brought to life through Ong Seong Wu’s strong performance. He is set to demonstrate his acting range by portraying a character with extreme contrasts.

“Spooky in Love” is set to premiere on July 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ong Seong Wu in “Would You Like a Cup of Coffee?” on Viki below:

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