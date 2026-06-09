Watch: Song Kang, Lee Jun Young, Jang Gyuri, And More Share How They Prepared For Upcoming Music Drama “Four Hands”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Four Hands” has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“Four Hands” is a piano term that refers to a technique where two people play a single piano together. The drama will depict the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of youths who meet at an arts high school, following their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Song Kang plays piano prodigy Kang Bi Oh, a perfectionist with classy looks who never misses the top spot when it comes to both grades and piano skills. Along with his innate talent, he possesses the diligence to never slack off in practice. He is hailed as a rising star who would sweep the world’s three major competitions—until he comes face-to-face with a rival who upends his musical life in an instant.

At the script reading, Song Kang convincingly portrayed pianist Kang Bi Oh’s perfectionist personality and extraordinary dedication to music through his calm and steady vocal delivery.

Lee Jun Young takes on the role of Kang Bi Oh’s rival and fellow piano genius, Choi Jeong Yo. Due to his harsh upbringing, Choi Jeong Yo is a character who has spent his life turning away from his own talent. When he suddenly appears at Korea Arts High School—a place said to be filled only with geniuses—he runs into the piano prodigy who greatly influenced him and finds himself swept up in a strange, lingering emotion tied to his musical talent.

During the reading, Lee Jun Young captured attention with his signature free-spirited and innocent charm.

Jang Gyuri plays Hong Jae In, a viola major with exceptionally sensitive hearing. Gifted with outstanding musical instincts that let her capture a beautiful melody in an instant, Hong Jae In is searching for music that truly satisfies her ears—but it isn’t easy. Because Kang Bi Oh’s music has been the one thing to satisfy her hearing since childhood, she becomes his close friend, cheering him on and treasuring him.

Jang Gyuri perfectly embodied Hong Jae In, holding her own and standing out within the dynamic between Kang Bi Oh and Choi Jeong Yo.

In the accompanying script reading video, the cast members introduced their characters and shared their preparation process, which included taking piano lessons, listening to classical pieces, and mentally studying performance styles and “image-making” for their roles. The cast also expressed their excitement, gratitude, and anticipation for the drama.

The video also introduced the supporting cast members, including Jung Jin Young, who plays Kang Bi Oh’s grandfather Kang Seung Un, Yoon Sea, who plays Kang Ji Hye, Kim Joo Hun, who stars in the role of Do Hyun Soo, Seo Jae Hee, who portrays Yun Seon Ju, as well as Kim Min and Lee Myeong Ro, who play Director Kim and Hyun Chul respectively.

Watch the full script reading below!

“Four Hands” is scheduled to premiere in August.

While waiting, watch Lee Jun Young in “Pump Up the Healthy Love”:

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Also check out Jang Gyuri in “The Player 2: Master of Swindlers”:

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