Kim Jung Hyun And Yeonwoo Transform Into A Lawyer And Secretary With Hidden Secrets In New Drama “Love In Disguise”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Love in Disguise” has unveiled new stills of Kim Jung Hyun and Yeonwoo in character!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller that follows an arrogant third-generation chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect and a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him. The drama is based on the popular web novel and webtoon “Why Don’t You Know She’s a Woman?” (literal title).

Kim Jung Hyun plays Kim Si Hyun, a lawyer on the legal team of Taegang Group and the close friend of Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan). Living by the life motto of “moderation” and “cost-effectiveness,” Kim Si Hyun is a sly man who takes good care of his boss Yoon Yi Jun at work while concealing his true feelings. He lives a moderately shrewd life until he meets a woman who awakens his hidden competitive drive.

Yeonwoo plays Lee Hye Jung, the mysterious woman who triggers Kim Si Hyun’s competitive drive. Lee Hye Jung is a secretary to the Taegang Group chairman, known for her striking beauty, strong abilities, and cautious personality. At work, she is considered the model of a perfect secretary, but after hours, she faithfully follows her “enjoy my life” philosophy, revealing a surprising duality. After an unexpected traffic accident leads to an unintentional encounter, she ends up exposing parts of her private life to Kim Si Hyun.

The stills show the subtle vibes expressed by Kim Si Hyun and Lee Hye Jung, both of whom are hiding their own secrets. Kim Si Hyun uses a sly gaze to influence those around him, while Lee Hye Jung spends time alone with a haughty smile on her face.

As such, the two, whose true intentions are difficult to read at first glance, become entangled by chance and develop a relationship that goes beyond simple coworkers. Kim Si Hyun, who approaches love in moderation, and Lee Hye Jung, who is cautious about romance, begin a psychological game as they try to uncover each other’s true feelings.

“Love in Disguise” is scheduled to air in the second half of the year. Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Kim Jung Hyun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

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Also watch Yeonwoo in “Bitter Sweet Hell”:

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