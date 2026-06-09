Ha Seok Jin And EXID’s Hani Confirmed To Star In New Romance Drama By “Uncontrollably Fond” Writer

Ha Seok Jin and EXID’s Hani have been cast in KBS2’s upcoming weekend drama “Love Is Coming” (literal title)!

“Love Is Coming” is a family romance drama that follows two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect while navigating family responsibilities, old wounds, and life’s hardships, they begin a journey toward healing, growth, and a second chance at love.

The drama is penned by Lee Kyung Hee, who is known for acclaimed works such as “Uncontrollably Fond,” “The Innocent Man,” and “I’m Sorry, I Love You.”

Ha Seok Jin will play Kim Moo Jin, the owner-chef of an Italian restaurant who seems to have it all. Blessed with the perfect background and qualifications, Kim Moo Jin gradually falls deeply in love with Han Gyu Rim. Despite her repeated rejections, he pursues her wholeheartedly and eventually becomes her boyfriend. However, when she suddenly disappears without a trace, he is left with a deep emotional wound. After moving to Italy to study cooking, Kim Moo Jin returns eight years later and unexpectedly reunites with Han Gyu Rim, finding himself swept into a new twist of fate.

Hani takes on the role of Han Gyu Rim, an employee at a side-dish shop who shoulders the responsibility of supporting her family while battling through each demanding day. After her once-comfortable family falls apart overnight, Han Gyu Rim is forced to take on various part-time jobs and household responsibilities, living in constant struggle to make ends meet. Although she shares a year of happiness and warmth with her boyfriend Kim Moo Jin, the harsh realities of life eventually lead her to end their relationship. Eight years later, while continuing to work diligently at the side-dish shop, Han Gyu Rim’s life takes a new turn when Kim Moo Jin reappears before her as if by fate.

The production team shared, “Through this drama, viewers will be able to enjoy the heartfelt and deeply emotional romantic chemistry between Ha Seok Jin and Hani as a couple. Their reunion romance—reconnecting with a first love that ended in heartbreaking separation eight years ago—will deliver both laughter and touching moments to audiences.”

“Love Is Coming” will premiere in July as the follow-up to “Recipe for Love.” Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Ha Seok Jin in “To My Beloved Thief” below:

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And watch Hani in “Hit the Spot” on Viki:

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