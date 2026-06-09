Park Se Young Is A Passionate Aspiring Artist With Hidden Scars In New Drama “Family Resister”

The upcoming MBC daily drama “Family Resister” has unveiled the first stills of Park Se Young in character!

“Family Resister” tells the story of a child who is branded from birth as the person responsible for destroying a family and a woman who fights against society’s prejudice and a cruel fate to reclaim her life.

Park Se Young will lead the drama as Na Ji Ni, an aspiring artist who majored in traditional Korean painting. Dreaming of creating K-animation that can resonate with audiences around the world, Na Ji Ni is a woman who carries hidden emotional scars despite appearing to have a privileged life.

The drama marks Park Se Young’s first television project in approximately four years since the 2022 tvN drama “Mental Coach Jegal.” It is also her first acting project since marrying actor Kwak Jung Wook in 2022 and giving birth to their first daughter in May of last year.

The newly released stills capture various sides of the character, from gazing thoughtfully into the distance while holding a bouquet of flowers to studying artwork in an exhibition space. The images hint at both the passion of a young artist pursuing her dreams and the complex emotions she carries.

The production team commented, “Park Se Young is delicately portraying Na Ji Ni’s warmth and emotional depth. Her performance has become even more mature during her time away, and she is leading the drama with remarkable presence.”

“Family Resister” is scheduled to premiere on July 6.

In the meantime, watch Park Se Young in “Whisper” below:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)