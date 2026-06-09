Breaking: Jung Kyung Ho And Sooyoung Confirm Breakup After 14-Year Relationship

Jung Kyung Ho and Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung have broken up after 14 years of dating.

On June 9, a media outlet reported that Jung Kyung Ho and Sooyoung recently grew distant due to their increasingly busy schedules and naturally went their separate ways.

In response to the report, Sooyoung’s agency SARAM Entertainment stated, “It is true that they have broken up. They have decided to remain good colleagues.”

Jung Kyung Ho’s agency Management Allum also confirmed, “It is true that they have broken up. As it is a private matter, it is difficult to provide further details.”

Jung Kyung Ho and Sooyoung were known as one of the entertainment industry’s most representative long-term couples. Having been together since 2012, the two began their public relationship in January 2014 after acknowledging dating rumors.

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