Kim Myung Soo Is A Renowned Counselor Who Carries The Weight Of Others’ Emotions In “Love In Sync”

The upcoming drama “Love in Sync” has unveiled the first stills of Kim Myung Soo!

“Love in Sync” is a romantic comedy that follows a woman who refuses empathy and a man who carries too much of it. When they begin to share one another’s emotions through a surreal phenomenon, the two gradually come to understand one another and grow together.

Kim Myung Soo stars as Cha Eun Hwan, a highly sought-after psychological counselor known for his unique approach to therapy. Gifted with an extraordinary ability to understand the emotions of others, Cha Eun Hwan finds himself thrown into crisis after becoming entangled in an unexpected incident. At his lowest point, he meets a woman who leads him to confront emotions he had long forgotten.

The newly released stills capture Cha Eun Hwan as he effortlessly shifts between warmth and seriousness. Dressed in a neat cardigan and wearing a soft smile, he exudes a sense of trust and reliability.

In another still, however, Cha Eun Hwan stares intently at someone with tension-filled eyes. His gaze, layered with worry, fear, and a range of other emotions, hints at the deeper story behind the character.

As a counselor who has spent his life carrying the emotional burdens of others, Cha Eun Hwan is set to undergo a gradual transformation after meeting top star Yoo Ji An (Kang Min Ah).

The production team shared, “Through this project, viewers will be able to see not only Kim Myung Soo’s soft and warm charm, but also a new side of him through his emotionally intense performance. We hope viewers will look forward to the drama’s premiere.”

“Love in Sync” will premiere on July 4 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in “Meow, the Secret Boy”:

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