Kim Myung Soo And Kang Min Ah Share Subtle Glances In New Poster For “Love In Sync”

The upcoming drama “Love in Sync” has unveiled a new poster!

“Love in Sync” is a romantic comedy that follows a woman who refuses empathy and a man who carries too much of it. When they begin to share one another’s emotions through a surreal phenomenon, the two gradually come to understand one another and grow together.

The newly released main poster features Kim Myung Soo as psychological counselor Cha Eun Hwan and Kang Min Ah as top star Yoo Ji An. Dressed in coordinated pink-toned outfits, the pair creates a bright and charming atmosphere. While Cha Eun Hwan and Yoo Ji An rest their chins on their hands and gaze in opposite directions—a playful nod to their contrasting personalities—their subtle expressions suggest they are nonetheless aware of each other, hinting at the romantic tension simmering beneath the surface.

The tagline, “An ultra-close emotional-transfer romance where there’s nowhere left to hide,” captures the premise of two people who unexpectedly begin sharing each other’s emotions after a mysterious incident. As their hearts become increasingly intertwined, how will this extraordinary connection ultimately blossom into love?

“Love in Sync” will premiere on July 4 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in “Meow, the Secret Boy”:

WATCH NOW

And watch Kang Min Ah in “Miracle” on Viki below:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)