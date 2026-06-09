'Heart Signal 5' Releases Official Statement On Adultery Allegations Against Contestant

Channel A’s “Heart Signal 5” has formally addressed the allegations against one of its contestants.

Recently, an anonymous individual uploaded a post on the online community Blind accusing a dating show contestant of having been romantically involved with a married man during filming for the program.

The post claimed that the contestant had appeared on the dating show and pretended to be single while already in a relationship with this married man, whom she continued to see throughout filming. The post also alleged that the contestant had begun the affair and moved in with the married man despite knowing that his wife had just given birth to a child and despite the wife strongly requesting an end to the affair over a long period of time.

The post included a CCTV screenshot of what appeared to be a man and woman kissing in an elevator.

Although the post did not specifically name the dating show and contestant in question, the details provided in the lengthy post narrowed the speculation to a specific cast member from “Heart Signal 5,” which is currently airing.

On June 9, ahead of the broadcast of its latest episode, “Heart Signal 5” officially responded to the controversy with the following statement:

We are currently in the process of checking the facts regarding the allegations related to a certain cast member. The production team is taking this matter very seriously. Regardless of whether the allegations are true or not, we are carefully discussing the direction of our broadcast content including the cast member in question. We sincerely apologize for giving viewers cause for concern.

You can watch full episodes of “Heart Signal 5” with subtitles on Viki below:

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