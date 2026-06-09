'Music Bank' To Go Off Air For 2 Weeks

KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank” will be going on a two-week hiatus.

The KBS music show has officially announced, “‘Music Bank’ will not be airing on Friday, June 19 or 26, 2026. We ask for your generous understanding.”

Notably, this year is the first time since the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup that “Music Bank” has been canceled due to the FIFA World Cup. While there were instances of the show’s broadcast time being changed due to coverage of the World Cup, a two-week hiatus is rare.

“Music Bank” normally airs on Fridays at 5 p.m. KST.

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