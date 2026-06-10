Kong Hyo Jin And Jung Jun Won’s New Drama Confirms Cast Lineup And Broadcast Plans

MBC’s upcoming drama “A Bona fide Killer” (working title) has unveiled its cast lineup!

“A Bona fide Killer” is an action drama that follows the story of a working mother with the most lethal job in the world as she fights to protect her work–life balance.

Kong Hyo Jin plays Yu Bo Na, an ordinary office worker who serves as a manager in Sales Team 3 at an electronics company. At the same time, however, she has another identity as the legendary assassin “Kingfisher,” who eliminates criminals who have escaped the judgment of the law. After returning to society following maternity leave, she leads the story as both a mother determined to protect her family and a killer carrying out secret missions.

Jung Jun Won plays Kwon Tae Sung, Yu Bo Na’s husband and a reporter on a newspaper’s investigative reporting team. He is a devoted husband and a doting father to his daughter, while also being a fearless, passionate journalist who charges headfirst into every injustice in the world without hesitation. He once worked as the reporter exclusively assigned to cover “Kingfisher” and gradually moves closer to uncovering its true identity.

Lee Sang Yi plays inspector Lee Dong Jin of Violent Crimes Unit 2 in the Criminal Investigation Division at Nambu Police Station. Because he understands the pain of crime victims better than anyone, he chooses the path of legitimate legal judgment rather than vigilante justice. Driven by an unwavering belief that he must capture Kingfisher and uphold justice, Lee Dong Jin continues his relentless pursuit.

Sung Dong Il plays Kim Bong Pal, the head of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics. He is known as an inherently good person, so much so that he is nicknamed “Bong Fool,” but he conceals deep experience and combat skills beneath the surface. Kim Bong Pal serves as a reliable ally, looking out for and protecting Yu Bo Na as much as possible after her return as a killer.

The production team said, “In addition to Kong Hyo Jin, the unrivaled box office queen showcasing an unprecedented transformation in her acting, Jung Jun Won, Lee Sang Yi, and Sung Dong Il will deliver distinctive character performances that provide an intense sense of immersion.”

They added, “With its fresh blend of a cheerful family drama and action-packed criminals extermination, the series is set to deliver exhilarating catharsis to viewers. Please give it a lot of interest and anticipation.”

“A Bona fide Killer” is set to premiere in July. Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Kong Hyo Jin in “Hit-and-Run Squad” on Viki:

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Or watch Jung Jun Won in “VIP” below:

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