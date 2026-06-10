Hwang In Youp And Hyeri Are Each Other’s First Love Who Reunite After 15 Years In “Dream To You” Posters

ENA’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Dream to You” starring Hwang In Youp and Hyeri is coming to the small screen soon!

“Dream to You” is a rom-com about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Joo Yi Jae (Hyeri), who has forgotten her own, as they reunite after 15 years.

On June 10, “Dream to You” unveiled two new teaser posters of Woo Soo Bin and Joo Yi Jae.

The two posters capture Woo Soo Bin and Joo Yi Jae’s “past” from their dazzling summer of 2011 as well as their “present” in their 30s. Wearing school uniforms beneath the shining sun and refreshing sea backdrop, Woo Soo Bin smiles brightly at Joo Yi Jae as she captures his smile on camera, raising questions about their past together.

In the present-time poster, Woo Soo Bin smiles confidently as he receives the spotlight on the red carpet after taking film festivals by storm with his first feature film. Meanwhile, Joo Yi Jae has put her dreams of becoming a film director behind her, becoming a reporter. The copy next to Woo Soo Bin reads, “I met my unforgettable first love again,” while the text next to Joo Yi Jae reads, “My first love whom I erased has returned.”

The production team of “Dream to You” shared, “Woo Soo Bin and Joo Yi Jae, who shined as they headed toward the same direction, reunite after 15 years, delivering heart-fluttering excitement and touching emotions as they make their dreams and love come true. Please look forward to the synergy between Hwang In Youp and Hyeri who will make viewers’ hearts beat fast with a first love reunion romance.”

“Dream to You” will premiere on July 13 at 10 p.m. KST via ENA. Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Hyeri in “Friendly Rivalry” below:

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Also catch Hwang In Youp in “Family by Choice”:

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