Seo In Guk Shares Insights Into His “See You At Work Tomorrow!” Character And Chemistry With Park Ji Hyun

Seo In Guk has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!”

Based on a hit webtoon, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Seo In Guk plays Kang Si Woo, the head of the DA business division who places a strong emphasis on principles. He has strict self-discipline and outstanding job skills, but his cold demeanor makes him difficult to approach.

Explaining his decision to join the project, Seo In Guk said, “The journey of the principled, no smile, no people, and no apology so-called ‘3NOs man’ who falls in love and protects his work impressed me.”

He further described the character, saying, “At first glance, he is a cold character who seems to have no blood or tears, but when you look closely, he is a very warm person with a deep sense of consideration. While it is difficult to compare him with the characters I have played so far, Kang Si Woo is also different in tone from the characters I have portrayed before. At work, he appears cold and stern, so he is often misunderstood, but he is a strong person who is not swayed by the judgments or emotions of those around him.”

He added, “On the other hand, he is a character with strong empathy for the people he cares about. I hope viewers discover Kang Si Woo’s unexpected charm while watching the drama.”

To portray the cold and principled Kang Si Woo, Seo In Guk explained, “I tried to express a rigid manner of speaking, a cold expression, and a stiff way of walking. I worked to create a contrast between how he behaves at work and how he is when he is with people he feels comfortable around.”

Regarding his chemistry with Park Ji Hyun, he said, “There were many fun episodes. She is a very cheerful and witty actress, so there were many moments of laughter on set. We also share a common interest in music, so while filming on set, we would listen to songs together and sing, which made the filming enjoyable. Thanks to that, we were able to maintain a pleasant synergy throughout filming.”

He also added, “I hope viewers will watch and see how the characters grow and overcome challenges in their own ways within our daily lives of commuting to and from work.”

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” will premiere on June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo In Guk’s drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

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