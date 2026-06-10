THE BOYZ's Q Is An Idol Searching For His Childhood Friend In New Time-Slip Drama 'My Idol, My Debut'

The production team of “My Idol, My Debut” has released the first stills of THE BOYZ’s Q in character!

“My Idol, My Debut” is a time-slip coming-of-age story about a passionate fan who travels eight years into the past to prevent a tragic accident. She becomes an idol trainee in an effort to change fate.

In the drama, the boy group Boy to the Moon and the girl group IRION begin as fictional groups within the story. They later debut as real idols through official music releases and stage performances. It blends drama with K-pop promotions, marking a first-of-its-kind approach in South Korea.

The newly released stills below feature Q who has transformed into Han Jae Ha—a central character and key member of Boy to the Moon with exceptional talent and a distinct star aura. He is dressed in a school uniform, exuding youthful vibe. While he radiates a bright and pure charm as he smiles broadly while sitting at his desk, another image shows him gazing into the distance with deep, story-laden emotion, heightening curiosity about his character.

The accompanying story content also grabs attention. Han Jae Ha says, “There was a friend who gave me courage when I was in school. If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be here now. I want her to listen to this song somewhere.” The relationship with this friend, whose identity has yet to be revealed, and the secrets hidden within it, spark curiosity about the drama’s plot.

Particularly eye-catching are the stills that bring to mind the Korean quiz show “Golden Bell Challenge.” The image of Han Jae Ha wearing a baseball cap and holding a whiteboard with the words “Memento Mori” written on it adds to the intrigue regarding how this connects to the time-slip narrative, which is a core element of the drama.

“My Idol, My Debut” is scheduled to air in July. Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch another time-slip drama “Lovely Runner” on Viki:

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