'Husbands In Action' Director Shares Points To Look Out For In Upcoming Film

The upcoming Netflix film “Husbands in Action” has released new stills!

“Husbands in Action” is an action-comedy about an ex-husband and a current husband who reluctantly join forces to rescue a wife kidnapped by a dangerous criminal organization.

Directed by comedy powerhouse Park Gyu Tae, who helmed “6/45,” “Husbands in Action” is already generating laughs with its on-set stills.

The upcoming film depicts the clashes between an ex-husband and a current husband, a detective and a criminal, and next-generation and old-generation gang bosses. As these polar-opposite characters collide, their interactions generate strong comedic synergy, leading to the kind of explosive humor that emerges from Park Gyu Tae’s signature ironic relationships and situations.

Director Park Gyu Tae remarked, “By taking the premise of an ex-husband and current husband working together, then adding the conflict between next-generation and old-generation bosses, I created a more finely layered comedy film.”

The director also noted that action is an essential genre element in the film. He said, “In a desperate situation where a family is kidnapped and must be rescued, action sequences unfolding across land, sea, and air in various locations will offer another layer of entertainment.”

The newly released stills capture the dynamic energy on set, including a scene where ex-husband Chung Sik (Jin Sun Kyu) and current husband Min Seok (Gong Myoung) huddle closely together for warmth inside a frozen storage warehouse. The humor that can be found even within the tense situation heightens anticipation for how the two constantly clashing husbands will navigate this crisis.

In other stills, a nighttime rope action sequence involving climbing a high cliff generates tension that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats, while a city-center chase scene that leaves an overturned vehicle behind hints at the intense action to come through the vivid aftermath of a collision.

Describing the appeal of the film, which maintains its humor even amid large-scale action sequences, director Park Gyu Tae commented, “In the end, action also needs to be fun.”

“Husbands in Action” will premiere on June 19.

Watch Gong Myoung in his latest drama “Filing for Love” below:

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Or watch Gong Myoung and Jin Sun Kyu’s hit film “Extreme Job” below:

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