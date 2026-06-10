Han Go Eun Transforms Into A Cellist And Park Se Young's Mother In New Drama 'Family Resister'

MBC’s upcoming weekday drama “Family Resister” has unveiled its first stills of Han Go Eun in character!

“Family Resister” tells the story of a child who is branded from birth as the person responsible for destroying a family and a woman who fights against society’s prejudice and a cruel fate to reclaim her life.

Han Go Eun plays Na Ji Ni (Park Se Young)’s mother Na Se Ri, a cellist for the National Symphony Orchestra who once represented South Korea’s classical music scene. Na Se Ri has a dazzling career and remarkable talent, but beneath that exterior, she lives with secrets and anxiety about which she cannot tell anyone. A character who reveals strong desires, she constantly exercises self-restraint to maintain a perfect life.

Through Na Se Ri, Han Go Eun is set to present another impressive acting transformation, portraying a character in whom elegance, cold composure, ambition, and anxiety coexist.

The newly released stills capture Na Se Ri’s powerful aura. Dressed in a black dress, she exudes a neat yet dignified atmosphere, while her unwavering gaze and composed expression convey a charisma that makes her difficult to approach.

In particular, the combination of her calm expression and a gaze that subtly conveys sadness, hint at the character’s story and secrets. It remains to be seen how the wounds and conflicts hidden behind a seemingly perfect life will be revealed.

Additionally, her mother-daughter dynamic with Park Se Young is considered one of the highlights of the drama. Anticipation is already building over the complex relationship between the two, who are entangled by love and conflict, as well as hurt and resentment.

The drama’s production team commented, “From the first shoot, Han Go Eun has been naturally portraying not only Na Se Ri’s glamorous outward appearance, but also the anxiety and secrets hidden within. On set, we can feel that the actress’s image and the character align perfectly. As this is her first project in a long time, she is approaching it with exceptional affection, so please look forward to it.”

“Family Resister” is scheduled to premiere on July 6.

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