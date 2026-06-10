Watch: So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, And Yoon Kyung Ho Are Former Agents Who Are Now Loving Dads In New Drama 'Agent Kim Reactivated' Teaser

SBS’s upcoming drama “Agent Kim Reactivated” has released a hilarious new teaser ahead of its premiere!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

The teaser begins with Manager Kim (So Ji Sub) adjusting his glasses after knocking someone down as he asks, “Wasn’t I supposed to be doing this alone?” Following the line, “Better two than one, and better…” the past versions of Sung Han Soo (Choi Dae Hoon), wearing a taekwondo uniform with a confident facial expression, and the enigmatic Park Jin Chul (Yoon Kyung Ho), dressed in rocker attire, are revealed.

The teaser then cuts to the present day, where Sung Han Soo and Park Jin Chul, now fathers, trigger laughter as they are struck by a taser and electrocuted. Meanwhile, Manager Kim, who shows off his skills as a master of household chores by expertly wielding kitchen knives and an iron, raises questions by asking, “Are you sure?” sparking curiosity about their chaotic yet comedic chemistry.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Agent Kim Reactivated” premieres on June 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

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Also watch Yoon Kyung Ho in “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below:

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