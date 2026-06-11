3 Office Romance K-Dramas To Watch If You Loved “Filing For Love”

Office romances have something special to them. Whether it is their mature vibe, the relatable topics, or some unforgettable pairings that overflow with chemistry, these kinds of K-dramas are in a league of their own. “Filing for Love“ is the perfect example of this. With Shin Hae Sun as the charismatic Joo In Ah and Gong Myoung as the sweet Noh Ki Jun, this couple brought that feeling again with their simple yet unique love story. If you are also missing this show, here are some recommendations for you to watch!

Romance, art, and an iconic couple! “Her Private Life” follows Sung Duk Mi (Park Min Young), a beautiful and clever art curator who is passionate about her job but also loves fangirling over her favorite singer. However, to keep her professional image, she has to hide this very particular hobby of hers as if it were a national secret. That is, until she meets mysterious artist Ryan Gold (Kim Jae Wook), who suddenly becomes the new director at the gallery she works for. Their relationship starts off on the wrong foot, but as they get to know each other better, they discover a mutual admiration that eventually turns into a deep and mature love.

Full of exciting chemistry and light comedy, this story focuses mainly on the office romance that evolves naturally and beautifully throughout every episode, but it also has a hidden plot twist that gives it a meaningful undertone and makes it even more unforgettable. If you think Kim Jae Wook was charming in “Filing for Love,” he will make you fall completely in love with him as the male lead in this drama. Alongside Park Min Young, who perfectly showcases the duality in an independent yet romantic young woman, this drama will surely become one of your favorites if it isn’t already one!

Watch “Her Private Life” here:

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Nobody forgets their first love, especially when it ends in the most embarrassing way. For Baek Su Jeong (Mun Ka Young), nothing has ever been more humbling than having fallen in love with a middle schooler through an online game. But many years later, she could never have imagined that the same kid who once fooled her would have turned into her new and very young boss. On the other hand, Ban Ju Yeon (Choi Hyun Wook), who still remembers the humiliation he suffered all those years ago, has become a successful director at his family’s company. However, besides the heartbreak, he also hides a painful past that haunts him to this day.

But old flames die hard, and the more Baek Su Jeong and Ban Ju Yeon try to fight their mutual attraction, the more they find themselves longing to be together, to the point none of them can deny their feelings, even when their past misunderstandings come back to bite them. A story that starts as an enemies-to-lovers but slowly evolves into a healing second-chance romance, this show combines a simple yet strong plot with some heart-wrenching moments that will set the perfect scenario for these akin souls to find their way back to each other. If you are looking for a K-drama that will make you laugh as well as cry, then this is the one for you.

Watch “My Dearest Nemesis” here:

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If you are looking for a charismatic, independent, and professional female lead like Joo In Ah, then “Love Scout” has exactly what you want. Kang Ji Yun (Han Ji Min) is one of the best headhunters in the industry, but to be at the top, she has sacrificed family, friends, and love. As her company rises to newer heights, romance is the last thing she thinks about until her path crosses with Yu Eun Ho (Lee Jun Hyuk). Though a dedicated and competent worker, he is the complete opposite of Ji Yun. His life revolves around his young daughter and making ends meet. But after working closely with Ji Yun, he discovers that behind the workaholic woman, there’s a lonely and sensitive spirit craving for something more.

Through their daily interactions, both learn how to open up to each other, bonding in a realistic yet extraordinary way. As troubles arise within Kang Ji Yun’s company, she gets the strength to find a new way of living with Yu Eun Ho’s courage and love. This K-drama depicts the cruel and competitive reality of the workforce and, at the same time, highlights how success also needs heart, passion, and humanity to be valuable. It’s a show that will make your heart flutter more than once or twice while also keeping things slightly real, something only an office romance can do.

Watch “Love Scout” here:

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Binge-watch all episodes of “Filing for Love” here:

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Reborn Rookie“

Plans to watch: “The First Jasmine“