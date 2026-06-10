Watch: Participants Keep All Possibilities For Love Open In Teaser For New Bisexual Dating Reality Show 'StandBIMe'

A new dating reality show that breaks down gender boundaries is coming soon!

On June 10, Wavve announced that its upcoming original dating reality show “StandBIMe” will premiere on June 19.

“StandBIMe” is a dating reality show with a new format that explores various possibilities of love and genuine emotions, transcending gender constraints.

The show differentiates itself from existing dating programs by focusing solely on the feelings the cast members have for one another and the possibility of love, regardless of gender. The official poster, which features three men and women sitting side-by-side with the women holding hands, hints at the distinct emotional narrative unique to “StandBIMe.”

The official teaser highlights the open-mindedness of the cast members. In their encounters with one another, the participants ask, “What gender were you expecting?” and raise expectations for romance without boundaries with a comment, “Let’s keep our minds open—that’s why we’re here, isn’t it?”

Watch the full teaser below!

“StandBIMe” is set to premiere on June 19. Stay tuned!

Until then, check out currently airing show “Heart Signal 5” with subtitles below:

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