Kwon So Hyun Is An Idol-Turned Actress Who Looks Down On Her Former Groupmate In New Drama “Love In Sync”

Upcoming drama “Love in Sync” has shared a glimpse of Kwon So Hyun’s character!

“Love in Sync” is a romantic comedy that follows a woman who refuses empathy and a man who carries too much of it. When they begin to share one another’s emotions through a surreal phenomenon, the two gradually come to understand one another and grow together.

Kwon So Hyun plays Han Yi Jin, a character who was overshadowed by Yoo Ji An (Kang Min Ah) during their idol days and failed to shine but later transitions into acting and rises to success. Despite becoming an acclaimed actress recognized for her outstanding performances, Han Yi Jin feels a sense of superiority when she sees Yoo Ji An, who is constantly embroiled in acting controversies.

At the same time, she harbors hidden jealousy toward Yoo Ji An’s star quality. Kwon So Hyun is expected to bring depth to Han Yi Jin’s complex inner emotions, heightening the drama’s tension.

The newly released stills capture Han Yi Jin’s elegant yet haughty appearance. She exudes a strong aura with her sharp gaze, heightening curiosity about the story.

Kwon So Hyun has established herself as an actress through appearances in various dramas such as “My Perfect Stranger,” “Love All Play,” and “Class of Lies.” Attention is focused on what kind of performance she will deliver in “Love in Sync.”

Check out Kwon So Hyun in “My Perfect Stranger” below:

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