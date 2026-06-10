Lee Sang Hee Is An Unsettling Presence Who Changes The Course Of Events In “The Husband”

The upcoming KBS drama “The Husband” has unveiled the first stills of Lee Sang Hee’s mysterious character!

“The Husband” is a romance thriller that follows Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min), a man who becomes entangled in a desperate fight against a ruthless criminal in order to rescue his wife, who is kidnapped just before their divorce.

Lee Sang Hee stars as Kim Kyung Ae, a mysterious woman who suddenly appears before Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol) when she finds herself in trouble. Although her words and actions are undeniably kind and gentle, there is something strangely unsettling about her presence. Constantly leaving others suspicious of her true intentions, Kim Kyung Ae becomes a crucial variable who changes the course of events in unexpected ways.

Newly released stills offer a glimpse of Kim Kyung Ae’s secretive nature. In one scene, Kim Kyung Ae casts a wary gaze toward something in the distance. Carrying a plastic bag containing an unknown item, she moves cautiously before appearing startled by something she discovers. What impact will Kim Kyung Ae—who brings an air of mystery and suspicion wherever she appears— have on the story?

Speaking about her decision to join the drama, Lee Sang Hee shared, “I was grateful to receive the offer, and above all, I was curious about the cast. I had previously appeared in the same project as Namkoong Min, but we never had the opportunity to act together in the same scenes, so I wanted to work with him through this drama. I was also eager to watch Kim Dae Myeung’s acting up close.”

She continued, “It was also a role that felt unfamiliar to me, which made me want to take on the challenge. I spent a lot of time thinking about how to best portray Kyung Ae, and during filming, I frequently sought advice from the director and my fellow actors. Their help was invaluable as we exchanged emotions and built the character together.”

The production team commented, “In ‘The Husband,’ Lee Sang Hee delivers the peak of realistic acting, creating intense tension and a sense of unease through the most ordinary appearance. We are confident that the mysterious questions surrounding Kim Kyung Ae will serve as a catalyst that drives the drama’s suspense to its highest level.”

“The Husband” is set to premiere on July 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Sang Hee in “Love Scout” below!

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