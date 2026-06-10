Kim Moo Yeol, Jin Ki Joo, P.O, And More Switch From Intense Action To Playful Smiles On Set Of “Teach You A Lesson”

Netflix series “Teach You a Lesson” has unveiled new behind-the-scenes stills!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Teach You a Lesson” is a series about the fictional Educational Rights Protection Bureau (ERPB), a government task force created to restore teachers’ authority in an era of unruly students, demanding parents, and struggling schools.

According to data released by Netflix’s official site Tudum on August 10, the series has claimed the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English TV Shows chart just three days after its release.

The drama also ranked No. 1 in 10 countries, including South Korea, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and more. In addition, it entered the Top 10 in a total of 48 countries worldwide.

To celebrate the achievement, Netflix released a new set of stills featuring both memorable scenes from the drama and behind-the-scenes moments that capture the cast’s warm camaraderie on set.

One still shows Na Hwa Jin (Kim Moo Yeol) confidently behind the wheel while a group of terrified students sits in the back seat, recalling a satisfying scene in which Na Hwa Jin used his impressive driving skills to teach troublesome students a lesson. Other images of Kim Moo Yeol standing alone against multiple opponents further showcase the actor’s intense and fearless action performance.

In contrast, the behind-the-scenes photos showcase a much lighter atmosphere. Lee Sung Min is seen chatting warmly with a smile, while Kim Moo Yeol, Jin Ki Joo, and P.O strike a playful pose for the camera, highlighting the strong chemistry among the cast members.

Additional photos offer a glimpse into the actors’ dedication to their roles. Jin Ki Joo is sitting on a window ledge and hanging from a challenging wire rig, showcasing the effort she put into portraying the action-oriented Im Han Rim.

Meanwhile, a still of Bong Geun Dae (P.O), surrounded by monitors and computer equipment, perfectly captures the genius civil servant’s lovable “nerdy” charm.

“Teach You a Lesson” is available to watch on Netflix.

Watch Kim Moo Yeol “The Old Woman with the Knife” on Viki:

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And watch Jin Ki Joo in “Undercover High School” below:

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