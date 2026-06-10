Watch: LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, And KATSEYE Drop Epic MV For Collab Single 'ICONIC BY MISTAKE'

LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE have joined forces for an epic collaboration!

On June 11 at midnight KST, the three girl groups pre-released the music video for their new digital single “ICONIC BY MISTAKE.”

Before the official release of “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” on June 12 at 1 p.m. KST, LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE will team up for a premiere performance of the song on the June 11 episode of Mnet’s “M Countdown.”

Check out the new music video for “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” below!