KARD Announces Dates And Venues For 2026 Europe Tour

KARD has revealed the dates and details for their upcoming tour of Europe!

On June 11 at midnight KST, KARD officially announced their plans for their 2026 Europe tour, which will take them to eight cities across the continent this September.

After kicking things off in Berlin on September 1, KARD will perform in Frankfurt on September 2, Brussels on September 4, Lisbon on September 6, Barcelona on September 9, Madrid on September 10, London on September 13, and Sofia on September 15.

Check out the venues for KARD’s tour stops below!