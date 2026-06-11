Chae Won Bin And Kang Hoon Confirmed To Star In New Sageuk Drama

Chae Won Bin, Kang Hoon, Lee Ki Taek, and Kim Mu Jun have been confirmed for a new drama!

On June 11, the production company ASTORY confirmed the production and cast lineup for its new drama “Secret Love Tales of Suseong Palace” (literal translation).

“Secret Love Tales of Suseong Palace” is a historical romance fiction drama that captures the story of love and secrets between the court lady Un Yeong and Crown Prince Yi Hyang.

Chae Won Bin will transform into Suseong Palace court lady Un Yeong, while Kang Hoon will star as Yi Hyang, the eldest son of King Sejong and the future King Munjong. In addition, Lee Ki Taek and Kim Mu Jun will portray Grand Prince Jinyang and Grand Prince Anpyeong, respectively, adding tension and depth to the drama.

“Secret Love Tales of Suseong Palace” is set to begin filming in July. Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Chae Won Bin in “Doubt”:

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Also check out Kang Hoon in “Dear Hyeri”:

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