So Ji Sub And Son Naeun Take On A Chaotic Shopping Spree In New Drama “Agent Kim Reactivated”

“Agent Kim Reactivated” has teased the dynamic between So Ji Sub and Son Naeun!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

Newly released stills show Manager Kim, who works as an ordinary employee at a small savings bank but is, in fact, a former agent who has been deployed on countless special operations, heading into a department store alongside his co-worker Sang Ah (Son Naeun), a mysterious figure.

Manager Kim, whose fashion choices fully reflect his inflexible personality, and Sang Ah, who showcases her trendsetter side, spark curiosity about the dynamic they will create together.

As Sang Ah sets out to pick up the latest trendy fashion items, Manager Kim appears bewildered by the store opening shopping frenzy rush, an experience he is encountering for the first time.

He is also seen looking thoroughly flustered by the items confidently selected by Sang Ah, who volunteers to serve as his supporter.

It remains to be seen what led Manager Kim, who never lost his composure even on the most brutal battlefields, to show such bewilderment, as well as how Manager Kim and Sang Ah’s immersive shopping spree will unfold.

The production team said, “The department store scene, in which So Ji Sub and Son Naeun delivered strong performances, highlights their lived-in acting. Please look forward to ‘Agent Kim Reactivated,’ which is filled with a wide range of charms beyond its exhilarating action.”

“Agent Kim Reactivated” premieres on June 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki:

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And Son Naeun in “Agency”:

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