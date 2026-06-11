Park Eun Bin And Yang Se Jong Begin To Get “Spooky In Love” In New Drama

tvN’s upcoming drama “Spooky in Love” has teased the chemistry between Park Eun Bin and Yang Se Jong!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” “Spooky in Love” is an occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between Cheon Yeo Ri (Park Eun Bin), a hotel heiress who can see ghosts, and Ma Gang Wook (Yang Se Jong), a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

Cheon Yeo Ri, the CEO of Reina Hotel, has everything others envy but lives while hiding a secret: she can see ghosts and hear their voices. To prevent her secret from being revealed, she keeps her distance from people and devotes herself to resolving the lingering grudges of the dead.

Ma Gang Wook, an ace prosecutor at the Seoul District Prosecutors’ Office, has an upright personality and never lets a criminal escape. However, he has a surprising twist: he is terrified of ghosts. While investigating cold cases, he becomes entangled with Cheon Yeo Ri by chance.

In particular, Cheon Yeo Ri, who can hear the voices of the dead, and Ma Gang Wook, who pursues the truth behind cases, repeatedly cross paths at crime scenes and begin to take an interest in each other. It remains to be seen whether Cheon Yeo Ri will be able to keep her secret hidden until the very end and whether Ma Gang Wook will be able to uncover the truth about Cheon Yeo Ri that no one else knows.

Newly released stills show the two characters encountering each other in various locations, including crime scenes and hotels. Their exchanged looks reflect a mix of surprise and caution, signaling the start of a complicated relationship.

Most notably, Cheon Yeo Ri, who always wears gloves, is seen revealing her bare hands in front of Ma Gang Wook. Interest is focused on what kind of changes even a brief physical contact between the two may bring to Cheon Yeo Ri’s life.

“Spooky in Love” will premiere on July 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki:

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And watch Yang Se Jong in “Thirty But Seventeen” below:

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