Watch: Top Star Kang Min Ah Seeks Counseling From Kim Myung Soo To Improve Her Acting In “Love In Sync” Teaser

Upcoming drama “Love in Sync” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Love in Sync” is a romantic comedy that follows a woman who refuses empathy and a man who carries too much of it. When they begin to share one another’s emotions through a surreal phenomenon, the two gradually come to understand one another and grow together.

The teaser opens with top star Yoo Ji An (Kang Min Ah) admiring her striking beauty while wearing a glamorous dress. However, the moment is short-lived as she snaps during a phone call, saying, “Are you crazy? I was always the center, even when I was an idol.” The teaser then shows a reversal as she breaks down in tears after receiving criticism about her acting on set, signaling both the hidden struggles and unexpected sides behind the seemingly glamorous top star.

Moreover, the warm-hearted and calm psychological counselor Cha Eun Hwan (Kim Myung Soo) is surprised to learn that Yoo Ji An will come to him for counseling. When she arrives with the goal of improving her acting skills, the two meet and begin to form a subtle connection.

At the end of the teaser, the two unexpectedly reunite at a police station. Cha Eun Hwan confronts the woman cornering Yoo Ji An, saying, “No. I’m her counselor,” and coolly steps in to rescue her from a difficult situation. Yoo Ji An’s wavering gaze as she looks at Cha Eun Hwan, who protected her, hints at a shift in their relationship.

Watch the full video below!

“Love in Sync” will premiere on July 4 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in “Meow, the Secret Boy”:

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And watch Kang Min Ah in “Miracle” on Viki below:

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