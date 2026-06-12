Namkoong Min Is A Neurosurgeon Determined To Find His Kidnapped Wife In “The Husband”

KBS2’s upcoming drama “The Husband” has unveiled new stills of Namkoong Min in character!

“The Husband” is a romance thriller that follows a man who becomes entangled in a desperate fight against a ruthless criminal in order to rescue his wife, who is kidnapped just before their divorce.

Namkoong Min plays Kang Tae Joo, a neurosurgeon and director of We Are Together Hospital. Kang Tae Joo decides to divorce his wife amid a troubled marriage, only for her to be kidnapped the next day.

Namkoong Min delivers an overwhelming sense of immersion through “realistic action” scenes, ranging from intense cat-and-mouse chases in search of the kidnapper to brutal hand-to-hand combat.

In the newly released stills, Kang Tae Joo is seen leaning out of a building window with a determined expression, while in another still, he clutches his phone amid extreme tension and anxiety. However, in yet another still, he is captured lying unconscious on the ground, causing shock. Viewers are left wondering what caused Kang Tae Joo to collapse and what the outcome of his relentless pursuit will be.

Speaking about the action portrayed by Kang Tae Joo in “The Husband,” Namkoong Min shared, “The action in this project is closer to action that conveys a sense of desperation rather than flashy stunts. Since Kang Tae Joo is an ordinary doctor, not a professional fighter, I spent a lot of time thinking about how a real person would move if placed in such a situation.”

He continued, “Because of that, I actually tried not to make the action look too polished. Even during chase scenes and physical confrontations, I focused on capturing a sense of urgency and vulnerability rather than making it seem like he could handle everything perfectly.”

“The Husband” is set to premiere on July 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Namkoong Min in “My Dearest” on Viki:

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