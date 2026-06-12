Watch: Ji Sung Leads Team In Pursuit of Hidden Funds Inside Apartment Complex In New Drama “The Apartment Job” Teaser

JTBC’s upcoming drama “The Apartment Job” has unveiled its first teaser!

“The Apartment Job” follows former gangster Hae Kang (Ji Sung) as he runs for apartment association president to get his hands on the building’s hidden money and teams up with residents to expose corruption.

The teaser opens with elevator doors sliding open to reveal Park Hae Kang. Set in a VIP-only illegal gambling den, he is described as “a ruthless guy when it comes to making money and collecting money.” The scene introduces the former Oasis gang boss, known for a 0 percent uncollected debt record. Action and debt collection scenes establish his presence.

The tone shifts as “Gecko” (Kim Won Hae), wearing long johns, shouts, “There’s a lot of blind money in the apartment.” Park Hae Kang, Kim Kyung Nam (Jung Soon Won), Jang Jae Gil (Hwang Hee), and Big Brother (Kim Kyu Won) then find long-term repair reserve funds on a maintenance fee bill and set a new goal, asking, “Is there 10 billion won (approximately $6,664,670) in this apartment?”

Park Hae Kang states, “We’re taking it over starting now.” Joined by Kang Ha Ri (Ha Yun Kyung) and his team, he enters the residents’ association president election. He is seen dancing in campaign clothes and working to win over residents, showing a different side of him.

The teaser also highlights Ji Sung’s range as an actor, shifting between a former gang boss and an election candidate. The story also teases an unpredictable relationship between Park Hae Kang and Kang Ha Ri, along with the mystery of hidden money in the apartment complex.

At the end of the teaser, Park Hae Kang salutes and says, “We’ll collect the maintenance reserve fund within three months and leave.” It remains to be seen whether their plan will succeed and how Park Hae Kang and Kang Ha Ri will become connected.

Watch the full video below!

“The Apartment Job” is set to premiere on July 11 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” below:

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And Ha Yun Kyung in her film “Go Back” here:

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