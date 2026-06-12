Watch: Choi Min Sik Tries To Stop Choi Hyun Wook From Crossing The Line In “Notes From The Last Row” Teaser And Poster

Netflix’s new series “Notes from the Last Row” has released a new poster and teaser.

Based on the Spanish play of the same name, “Notes from the Last Row” is a psychological thriller that follows Heo Mun Oh (Choi Min Sik), a failed writer-turned-Korean literature professor who hasn’t published a new work in 20 years. After discovering the extraordinary writing talent of Lee Kang (Choi Hyun Wook), a student who always sits in the back row of his classroom, Heo Mun Oh gradually becomes obsessed with the young man’s writing.

The newly released poster captures the strange tension between Heo Mun Oh and Lee Kang as they face each other against the backdrop of bookshelves stretching endlessly. Unlike Heo Mun Oh, who has a confused expression, Lee Kang looks relaxed, creating a stark contrast between the two.

Even though Heo Mun Oh appears to be looking down at Lee Kang from above in the poster, the atmosphere suggests that Lee Kang may actually be the one holding all the secrets, drawing attention. The poster’s caption, “The story with a twisted ending,” further raises curiosity about the events that will unfold between the two.

The released teaser begins with Heo Mun Oh reading Lee Kang’s writing and feeling confused. Their intense exchanges, as they clash over the boundary between imagination and reality, deepen the drama’s mysterious atmosphere.

Lee Kang, whose exceptional talent is strong enough to point out errors during lectures, later begins receiving private literature lessons from Heo Mun Oh at his suggestion. However, as he observes other people’s lives for his writing, he gradually begins to cross dangerous lines.

Heo Mun Oh tries to stop him, but Lee Kang refuses, saying he only wants to know the truth. As time passes, Heo Mun Oh himself becomes deeply absorbed in Lee Kang’s writing, and their relationship takes an unexpected turn.

In the latter part of the trailer, scenes of a mysterious accident, an unidentified figure being pursued, and a rapidly spreading fire heighten the tension. It hints that what began as a simple literature lesson will escalate into a large-scale incident. Attention is focused on the real reason Lee Kang accepted Heo Mun Oh’s proposal and what secrets are hidden within his writing.

Watch the teaser below!

All six episodes of “Notes from the Last Row” will be released worldwide on Netflix on June 26.

While waiting, watch Choi Hyun Wook in “Weak Hero Class 1”:

Watch Now

Also check out Choi Min Sik in “Exhuma”:

Watch Now

Source (1)