Lee Joon Gi And Sakaguchi Kentaro's New Thriller Drama “kiDnap GAME” Confirms October Premiere

Lee Joon Gi’s first drama in three years, “kiDnap GAME,” has confirmed its broadcast plans!

On August 22, Channel A announced that its new drama “kiDnap GAME” will premiere in October.

“kiDnap GAME” is a thriller centered on an unprecedented kidnapping case that unfolds simultaneously across seven Asian cities—Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, Naha, and Manila. The story follows seven individuals who are each given different missions and forced into a deadly survival game, where they must complete their assignments before anyone else in order to save their loved ones and survive.

The series is a project jointly produced by teams from South Korea, Japan, and Hong Kong.

Lee Joon Gi stars as Han Ki Joo, a retired genius doctor from Seoul. His life is turned upside down when his elementary school-aged daughter, who is visually impaired, is kidnapped. Drawn into a massive conspiracy, Han Ki Joo is forced to make a series of extreme choices as he desperately tries to save his daughter.

Japanese star Sakaguchi Kentaro plays Nīide Toshiro, an elite Tokyo detective willing to risk anything to catch the culprit. He is expected to go head-to-head with Lee Joon Gi.

Meanwhile, Alice Ko, known for the drama “Someday or One Day,” takes on the role of Christina, a housewife and influencer who finds herself at the center of the case after her husband is kidnapped.

The international cast also includes Filipino actor Joel Torre as Miguel, a taxi driver who joins the game to rescue his kidnapped grandson, and Stanley Yau of the Hong Kong boy group MIRROR as Andy, an international lawyer.

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Lee Joon Gi in “Flower of Evil” with subtitles below!

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