Park Ji Hyun Talks Romance Chemistry With Seo In Guk And Similarities To Her “See You At Work Tomorrow!” Character

Park Ji Hyun has shared insights into her upcoming drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!”

Based on a hit webtoon, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Explaining why she chose to join the project, Park Ji Hyun shared, “The script itself was incredibly fun. It tells a realistic story that I think everyone has experienced at least once, so I felt many viewers would be able to relate to it.”

She continued, “Work and love are two of the most important things in life, but they also seem to remain some of its most difficult challenges. I related to Cha Ji Yoon’s realistic concerns and emotions, and I wanted to portray those everyday details.”

Park Ji Hyun’s character Cha Ji Yoon is a respected senior employee at her company, but after seven years in the workforce, she has grown weary of her repetitive daily routine. Describing the character, Park Ji Hyun said, “Cha Ji Yoon is someone who gives her all to both work and love. Because she pours so much passion into everything she does, she also gets hurt more deeply. I felt that aspect of her was similar to me in real life.”

When asked which line from the drama resonated with her most, Park Ji Hyun chose, “Let’s put up at least one wall.” She explained, “Even when we think we’re building walls to protect ourselves from getting hurt, people who are sincere eventually end up tearing those walls down without even realizing it. I could relate to the unexpected situations and outcomes that arise in that process.”

Known for portraying strong characters, Park Ji Hyun will showcase a more down-to-earth and lovable side of herself through this drama. “It felt special to play such a lovable character in a romance-focused project,” she said. “My characters haven’t often ended up finding love in previous dramas, so I’m excited that this time I get to tell a lovey-dovey love story.”

Speaking about her co-star Seo In Guk, Park Ji Hyun praised him for his support on set. “He offered a lot of ideas during filming and helped create an environment where I could act comfortably,” she shared. “He especially helped me a lot while filming the romance scenes. Whenever I felt unsure because I lacked experience, he naturally guided me like the ‘romance master’ he’s known to be.”

Finally, Park Ji Hyun wittily said, “In the drama, Cha Ji Yoon’s comfort food is fried chicken, but these days I’m obsessed with spicy braised chicken with tripe. I hope viewers will also enjoy ‘See You at Work Tomorrow!’ comfortably alongside their own favorite comfort foods.”

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” will premiere on June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki below:

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