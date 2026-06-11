Red Velvet Confirmed To Make August Full-Group Comeback

Red Velvet is officially gearing up for a full-group comeback!

On June 11, Sports Chosun reported that Red Velvet is currently preparing a new album with the goal of making their comeback in August.

SM Entertainment confirmed the news, stating, “Red Velvet is preparing for a full-group comeback with the aim of returning in August.” The agency added, “We ask for your continued interest and anticipation.”

This will mark Red Velvet’s first group release in approximately two years and two months since their 10th-anniversary mini album “Cosmic,” which was released in June 2024.

Notably, the comeback will also be the group’s first full-group activity since the members began working under different agencies. Last year, Wendy and Yeri concluded their exclusive contracts with SM Entertainment and signed with separate agencies.

In the meantime, watch Joy in her drama “The One and Only” below:

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And Yeri (Kim Ye Rim) in “BITCH X RICH 2” on Viki:

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