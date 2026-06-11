Kwon Yul And Kim Sang Kyung Begin Making Move Againts Leading Presidential Candidate Kang Shin Il In “Fifties Professionals”

Kim Sang Kyung and Kwon Yul are set to launch a new political scheme targeting Kang Shin Il on MBC’s “Fifties Professionals”!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

Spoilers

Previously, Jung Ho Myung (Shin Ha Kyun) and Kang Beom Ryong (Heo Sung Tae) set aside their long-standing conflict and joined forces, signaling the start of their counterattack against Han Kyung Wook (Kim Sang Kyung). Meanwhile, Prosecutor Kang (Kim Shin Rok) continued investigating evidence that Heaven Capital had systematically seized land from the residents of Yeongseon Island, bringing her one step closer to uncovering the truth behind a massive conspiracy. The episode ended on a tense note as Jung Ho Myung and Kang Beom Ryong sought out Boss Baek, the mastermind behind Yeongseon Island’s smuggling operations, in an effort to cut off the drug trade that serves as a major source of income for the Ingu faction.

Newly released stills show Han Kyung Wook and Chairman Do (Kwon Yul) sitting across from each other in a tense atmosphere. A powerful figure who has long wielded influence across both politics and business, Han Kyung Wook is known for orchestrating various political plots to achieve his goals.

This time, he turns his attention to political rival Kim Sun Joong (Kang Shin Il). As Han Kyung Wook and Chairman Do prepare a campaign to paint Kim Sun Joong as a corrupt politician, they set another scheme into motion that could shake up the entire political landscape. What consequences will their actions bring?

Other stills capture a suspicious meeting between Chairman Do and Geum Kang Sik (Lee Soon Won). The two men appear relaxed and confident as they clink wine glasses in a toast.

Chairman Do wears a smile that suggests he is certain of victory over someone. Meanwhile, at the end of his gaze stands Yoo In Gu (Hyun Bong Sik), whose stern expression raises further questions.

At present, Geum Kang Sik has been acting as an informant for Chairman Do, reporting on Yoo In Gu’s movements at his instruction. As a result, the sight of Chairman Do and Geum Kang Sik openly appearing to be on the same side only deepens curiosity about the changing dynamics between the three men. Has Chairman Do effectively severed ties with Yoo In Gu—and what conflicts and unexpected developments will arise in the process?

The next episode of “Fifties Professionals” airs on June 12 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama below:

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